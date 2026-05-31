Union Minister Giriraj inaugurates medical textiles testing lab at AMTZ

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh on Saturday inaugurated a Medical Textiles Testing Laboratory at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam and reviewed several manufacturing and research facilities within the campus.

The Minister was received by Dr Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and Founder CEO of AMTZ, who briefed him on the facility’s role in supporting the medical technology and technical textiles sectors.

During the visit, the Minister inaugurated the Medical Textiles Testing Laboratory, which is designed to test and validate healthcare and technical textile products such as surgical gowns, masks, personal protective equipment (PPE), drapes and wound-care materials. Officials explained that the laboratory is equipped to assess barrier efficiency, microbial resistance and safety performance, providing quality assurance support for medical textile manufacturers.

The Minister also visited the IMEDS facility, where surgical skin staplers and sterile wound-closure consumables are being manufactured.