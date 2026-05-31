Vizag ITI Cluster gets first PM-SETU nod

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to operationalise an industry partnership under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, following approval of the Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster by the National Steering Committee (NSC).

The proposal was submitted by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) in partnership with New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH). It is the first SIP to receive approval under the PM-SETU programme.

The approval was granted during the third meeting of the National Steering Committee convened by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and attended by senior officials from the Directorate General of Training, representatives of various ministries, State governments, industry partners and development agencies.