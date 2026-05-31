Vizag ITI Cluster gets first PM-SETU nod

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to operationalise an industry partnership under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, following approval of the Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster by the National Steering Committee (NSC).
The proposal was submitted by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) in partnership with New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH). It is the first SIP to receive approval under the PM-SETU programme.
The approval was granted during the third meeting of the National Steering Committee convened by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and attended by senior officials from the Directorate General of Training, representatives of various ministries, State governments, industry partners and development agencies.
1,000 government ITIs to be upgraded across country
With the approval, Andhra Pradesh becomes the first State to onboard an Anchor Industry Partner under the scheme. The Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster will be developed under the industry-led Hub-and-Spoke model envisaged under PM-SETU, aimed at strengthening collaboration between industry and government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to improve skill development and employability.
Under the PM-SETU scheme, selected ITIs will be developed through an industry-led hub-and-spoke model, with a focus on upgrading infrastructure, improving training quality and aligning courses with industry requirements.
The National Steering Committee also reviewed the progress of PM-SETU implementation across participating States and discussed measures to strengthen industry participation, institutional governance and project execution.
PM-SETU is a Central government programme with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore to modernise 1,000 government ITIs across the country. The scheme aims to improve vocational training, enhance employability and support workforce development in emerging and high-growth sectors.
Officials said the approval of the Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster is expected to support implementation of similar industry-led projects in other States.