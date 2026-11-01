Andhra civic polls see clashes in Kadapa, journalists attacked; YSRCP alleges booth capturing

Polling for elections to 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh was largely peaceful on Sunday, barring clashes between ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers in Kadapa district.

Voting began at 7 am and was scheduled to continue until 5 pm. The elections cover 13 municipal corporations, including Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

In Pulivendula, Kadapa district, violence broke out as supporters of the two parties clashed. YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led government of undermining democracy through alleged booth capturing, bogus voting and obstruction of voters at several polling stations.

Speaking to reporters in Pulivendula, Reddy alleged that TDP workers had occupied polling booths as early as 4 am and forcibly taken away voters' slips. He also claimed that YSRCP polling agents were denied entry into 70 of the 80 booths in the constituency.

Reddy accused the police of turning away voters and favouring the ruling party. He further alleged that councillor candidates had been detained, while journalists covering the elections were attacked and cameras belonging to private news channels damaged.

“Voters are not being allowed to cast their votes in Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu, Chittoor, Macherla, Tadipatri and Madanapalle. N Chandrababu Naidu is not even eligible to continue as Chief Minister for a single day,” he said, reported PTI.

The YSRCP chief also questioned the functioning of the State Election Commission, alleging that it was not complying with Supreme Court directions. He claimed that polling booths lacked video recording and CCTV surveillance and questioned how elections could be conducted without YSRCP polling agents.