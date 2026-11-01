Andhra civic polls witness clashes in Kadapa as voting begins across 100 ULBs

Elections to 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) were underway in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with polling largely peaceful but for some violence in Kadapa district, officials said.

The elections cover 13 municipal corporations, including Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Voters turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise as soon as the voting exercise began at 7 am, they added. Polling would go on till 5 pm.

In Kadapa district, violence broke out in Pulivendula, as ruling TDP and YSRCP workers clashed.

There were incidents of hurling of stones between the political rivals , Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said, adding that police were making efforts to restore normalcy. However, there was no immediate information on any possible injuries sustained by individuals in the clashes.

Around 1,000 police personnel had been deployed in Pulivendula, with CCTV cameras and drones being used for surveillance. The police were fully prepared to handle any situation, he added.

For peaceful conduct of elections, police said elaborate security arrangements have been made at polling stations and other sensitive locations. As many as 36,351 personnel are deployed across 4,372 locations, with senior officers monitoring security arrangements to prevent disturbances and safeguard the electoral process.

Earlier too, violence had broke out between the TDP workers and the opposition YSRCP cadres during the filing of nominations, and cases were registered.

(With Inputs From PTI)