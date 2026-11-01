Andhra forest department calls for action plan to ensure safety of jumbos

TIRUPATI: The Forest Department has stepped up efforts to prevent elephant deaths due to electrocution in Chittoor district by coordinating with the Electricity, Agriculture and Horticulture departments to identify and rectify vulnerable locations.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Rahul Pandey chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate on Friday to discuss the issue. He called for a plan to rectify vulnerable locations, near forests and agricultural fields.

Chittoor Collector S Sumit Kumar, Conservator of Forests C Selvam, Chittoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) G Subburaj and the Electricity Department’s Superintending Engineer, all FROs and Electricity, Agriculture and Horticulture officials were present.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, “Low-hanging electricity lines, exposed wires and transformers installed in open locations are posing a serious threat to elephants. Around 1,166 vulnerable points have been identified in Chittoor district. We are now strengthening coordination at senior officer levels to ensure that all identified defects are rectified within the stipulated deadline,” he said.

Officials are giving attention to the Chittoor division, where low-hanging power lines have emerged as a major cause of elephant deaths. The authorities have set March 31, 2027, as the deadline to eliminate sagging poles at vulnerable locations.