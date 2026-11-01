Central team appreciates Andhra Pradesh’s disaster management

VIJAYAWADA: A seven-member Central Government assessment team led by Chittaranjan Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat on Saturday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab.

RTGS Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain welcomed the team. RTGS officials explained the damage caused by the cyclone and the precautionary measures undertaken by the State government through a PowerPoint presentation.

Officials said the public had been alerted about Cyclone Arnab six days in advance through RTGS and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Cyclone-related alerts were sent to 7.23 crore mobile users. During the cyclone’s landfall, authorities prevented people from leaving their homes and stopped vehicular movement on roads, helping minimise loss of life. RTGS monitored the situation to ensure coordination among various departments.

Various departments established 3,455 control rooms at district and mandal levels and appointed 3,918 nodal officers to undertake relief measures. Authorities set up 2,199 cyclone shelters across 20 districts and shifted 34,716 people to them. The government deployed 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams across 14 districts and kept 1,355 ambulances ready for emergency medical services. As a precaution, authorities shifted 3,012 pregnant women to hospitals.

During the cyclone, the government enabled people to report problems and seek emergency assistance through Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance. Officials resolved grievances as they came in, addressing more than 95 per cent of the cyclone-related complaints. They also prevented fishermen from venturing into the sea and kept 30,043 fishing boats within harbours.