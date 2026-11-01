CM Chandrababu Naidu steps up cyclone Arnab recovery, braces for fresh cyclone threat

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to expedite restoration works to bring the State back to normal after the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and take advance precautionary measures to tackle the threat of another cyclone.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that the depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on November 2, 3 and 4.
The Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing weather conditions and restoration works following Cyclone Arnab with senior officials from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat. He instructed officials to identify opportunities for effectively utilising rainwater through efficient water management and prepare appropriate plans.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to install diesel generators at all mandal headquarters to ensure that mobile networks remain operational even in the event of power outages. He stressed the need for alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all 4,500 BSNL towers in the State as well as towers belonging to other telecom service providers. He also asked officials to explore Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) options.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that electricity restoration works in Cyclone Arnab-affected areas were being carried out on a war footing with 7,000 personnel. The Chief Minister directed them to expedite the works and ensure power supply to all households.He also instructed officials to restore roads damaged during the cyclone on a war footing and rebuild the protection wall near Kakinada. He called for desilting canals in the Narsapur and Katrenikona regions and improving the drainage system in Konaseema and West Godavari districts to ensure the smooth flow of water into downstream areas.The Chief Minister further directed officials to formulate a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent roads and canals from being inundated during future disasters.