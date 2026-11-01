CM Chandrababu Naidu steps up cyclone Arnab recovery, braces for fresh cyclone threat

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to expedite restoration works to bring the State back to normal after the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and take advance precautionary measures to tackle the threat of another cyclone.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on November 2, 3 and 4.

The Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing weather conditions and restoration works following Cyclone Arnab with senior officials from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat. He instructed officials to identify opportunities for effectively utilising rainwater through efficient water management and prepare appropriate plans.