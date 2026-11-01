Unlike 2024 General Elections, Andhra voters show little interest in local body polls

VIJAYAWADA: The strong voter mobilisation witnessed during the 2024 General Elections is missing in the urban local body polls, with a section of Andhra Pradesh voters working outside the State showing little interest in travelling to their native places to exercise their franchise. Unlike the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the local body polls are apparently being viewed as less consequential, while travel expenses are also discouraging many from making the journey home. Urban local body elections are scheduled for November 1, followed by MPTC and ZPTC elections on November 5.

During the 2024 General Elections, a large number of people working in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and other cities travelled to their native places to cast their votes. Some even came from abroad, considering the elections crucial for the State’s future. The enthusiasm surrounding the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls had prompted many to make special travel arrangements, despite the expense and time involved.

Nearly two-and-a-half years later, the enthusiasm among a section of these out-of-State voters appears to have considerably diminished as the State goes to local body polls.