Unlike 2024 General Elections, Andhra voters show little interest in local body polls

VIJAYAWADA: The strong voter mobilisation witnessed during the 2024 General Elections is missing in the urban local body polls, with a section of Andhra Pradesh voters working outside the State showing little interest in travelling to their native places to exercise their franchise. Unlike the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the local body polls are apparently being viewed as less consequential, while travel expenses are also discouraging many from making the journey home. Urban local body elections are scheduled for November 1, followed by MPTC and ZPTC elections on November 5.
During the 2024 General Elections, a large number of people working in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and other cities travelled to their native places to cast their votes. Some even came from abroad, considering the elections crucial for the State’s future. The enthusiasm surrounding the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls had prompted many to make special travel arrangements, despite the expense and time involved.
Nearly two-and-a-half years later, the enthusiasm among a section of these out-of-State voters appears to have considerably diminished as the State goes to local body polls.
The urban local body elections were originally scheduled in 100 urban local bodies, comprising 13 municipal corporations, 73 municipalities and six Nagar Panchayats. Polling is being held in 92 urban local bodies, while elections in the remaining eight have been unanimous.
Unlike the 2024 elections, when voting was widely perceived as a major political event, several voters working outside the State say they are not keen on spending anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 or more to travel home solely to vote in municipal elections. The fact that the urban local body polls are being held on a Sunday, which is a holiday for many employees, has also not automatically translated into a rush to return to their native places.
The change in mood is particularly noticeable among young employees and professionals who had travelled home during the 2024 elections. For many, the municipal polls are being viewed as less consequential than the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The perception among some voters that the ruling NDA is favourably placed in these elections has also reduced the urgency to make the journey home.
Movva Chandra Sekhar, who works for a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad and is a voter in Pedana municipality, said he would not be able to travel home for the municipal elections.
“I recently came home during Dasara. It is difficult to come again with the family within such a short period. We have planned to visit our native place again in January. There is also not much interest in the municipal elections compared with the 2024 elections,” he said.
The cost and inconvenience involved in travelling have emerged as important factors.
However, some voters working outside the State say they are willing to return for gram panchayat elections, which are often seen as more personal and locally significant than municipal or MPTC and ZPTC contests.
U Uma Maheswara Rao, a mechanical engineer working in Hyderabad, said he was willing to return to his native place for the panchayat elections and had already booked tickets.
Local factors beyond party affiliation, including a candidate’s personal image, family background or surname, local standing, accessibility, promises and relationships within the village, play an important role. As a result, panchayat elections are often treated as matters of personal prestige by villagers and their families. Candidates and their supporters also make efforts to mobilise voters, including those working outside the State.