'Yelahanka asset belongs to me, kids': APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: APCC Chief YS Sharmila has asserted that the Yelahanka property in Bengaluru was allocated entirely to her and her children as part of the division of family assets after her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister. She maintained that the property, which was earlier part of the joint family assets, had devolved 100% to her and her children’s share.

Sharmila said the family had planned to conduct her daughter YS Anjili Reddy’s wedding was at the property as it belonged to her children and was also a house where her father, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had lived.

She said Anjili had expressed a wish to get married at the house where she grew up. However, the family was deeply disappointed at being unable to fulfil her desire.

Jagan had reportedly written to Sharmila raising security and privacy concerns over holding the wedding at Yelahanka and suggesting his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad as an alternative.

Sharmila announced that the wedding would now be held at another venue in the presence of relatives, friends and well-wishers, and sought the Telugu people’s blessings for the couple.