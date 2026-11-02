Andhra DGP orders probe into 41 poll-related incidents in 20 districts

VIJAYAWADA: Polling for 92 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), comprising 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, concluded peacefully across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, barring a few minor incidents, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said.

In an official release on Sunday, the DGP said a large number of voters exercised their franchise, while elaborate security arrangements and continuous monitoring ensured the smooth conduct of polling across the State. He monitored the polling process and security arrangements from the Integrated Command Control Centre at the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters. He reviewed developments at the ground level and issued instructions to senior police officers and field personnel to respond promptly to any situation. “Extensive police deployment was made across the State, particularly in sensitive and highly sensitive areas, to prevent untoward incidents. The police also deployed advanced technological tools, including videography, drones, body-worn cameras and the Samartha App, to monitor polling activities,” Gupta explained.

According to the DGP, the police received information about 41 election-related incidents from 20 districts, including Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur. The Integrated Command Control Centre is monitoring all reported incidents. District police officials have been directed to verify the facts, identify those responsible and initiate appropriate legal action.

Gupta said every complaint was being taken seriously and warned that those involved in electoral malpractice, attempts to disrupt polling or activities disturbing public order would face strict legal action, irrespective of their position.

He directed officials to ensure the safe transportation of ballot boxes from polling stations to designated strong rooms under tight police security.