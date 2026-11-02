Andhra Pradesh leads South with 24% GST surge

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded SGST collections of Rs 1,504 crore in October 2026, up 21% from Rs 1,247 crore in October 2025 - an additional mop-up of Rs 257 crore - the second highest monthly SGST collection since the introduction of GST, after April 2026.

As per the State-wise data released by the Government of India, the State’s gross GST collections for October 2026 stood at Rs 4,307 crore, up 24% over October 2025, against the national growth of 16%.

Total Commercial Taxes collections for October 2026 stood at Rs 5,329 crore, up 20% - Rs 871 crore higher than the Rs 4,458 crore collected in October 2025 - marking a strong start to the second half of FY 2026-27.

According to Chief Commission of State Tax (Commercial Taxes department) Babu A, net GST collections (SGST together with SGST portion of IGST settled to AP) rose 19% year on year, from Rs 3,021 crore in October 2025 to Rs 3,582 crore in October 2026. Cumulatively, Net GST collections for April-October 2026 rose to Rs 23,217 crore from Rs 19,781 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a growth of 17.4%.

Total Commercial Taxes collections for April-October 2026 reached Rs 35,765 crore, up 18% from Rs 30,351 crore a year earlier - a mop-up of Rs 5,414 crore.