Andhra Pradesh records 60.96 per cent voter turnout in ULB elections

VIJAYAWADA: Polling for the Urban Local Body elections was by and large peaceful on Sunday, though around 40 incidents were reported and 275 FIRs registered across the State. As many as 92 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats went to polls in the State. Out of the total 96,89,061 voters, 59,06,255 exercised their franchise, registering a turnout of 60.96% in the civic polls.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said the SEC had taken complaints about polling seriously, and directed the police and district authorities to investigate every incident, and initiate action wherever violations were established.

Addressing a press conference at the SEC office in Vijayawada on Sunday evening, along with Election Commission Secretary A Mallikarjuna and IG Rajakumari, Punetha said polling was peaceful in most parts of the State. The SEC had taken prompt action on complaints received from various political parties, and directed officials to probe reported incidents.