Andhra Pradesh records 60.96 per cent voter turnout in ULB elections

VIJAYAWADA: Polling for the Urban Local Body elections was by and large peaceful on Sunday, though around 40 incidents were reported and 275 FIRs registered across the State. As many as 92 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats went to polls in the State. Out of the total 96,89,061 voters, 59,06,255 exercised their franchise, registering a turnout of 60.96% in the civic polls.
State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said the SEC had taken complaints about polling seriously, and directed the police and district authorities to investigate every incident, and initiate action wherever violations were established.
Addressing a press conference at the SEC office in Vijayawada on Sunday evening, along with Election Commission Secretary A Mallikarjuna and IG Rajakumari, Punetha said polling was peaceful in most parts of the State. The SEC had taken prompt action on complaints received from various political parties, and directed officials to probe reported incidents.
SEC assures action on plaints from 3 districts
The SEC had closely monitored the polling process, and held review meetings with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Police Commissioners, DIGs and election observers to ensure the smooth conduct of ULB elections.
The SEC said he had reviewed the polling situation with Collectors of 12 districts - Nandyal, Kadapa, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kurnool, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai - for about 45 minutes. While most districts reported peaceful polling, a few minor complaints were received from some areas.
Punetha said the SEC would take appropriate action on complaints received from Kadapa, Anantapur and Palnadu districts, based on reports submitted by the respective Collectors and SPs.
Polling was conducted without any problems in districts stretching from Srikakulam to Guntur, he said.
Referring to allegations concerning polling agents in Pulivendula, the SEC said he had already spoken to the district SP, and further action would be taken after receiving the report.