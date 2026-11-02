Andhra school attack: Police shoot at accused in Atmakur forest

ANANTAPUR: The police opened fire six times on M Hemanth, who attacked Mudaga Gopika, a Class X student, with a chainsaw at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, when he allegedly hurled stones at police personnel in the Atmakur forest area, and attempted to attack them with a knife during a search operation.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Sunday, Anantapur district Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said special teams were formed to trace the accused involved in the ghastly attack.

Acting on specific information that Hemanth was hiding in the Atmakur forest area, police teams launched an intensive search operation. On seeing the police personnel, the accused allegedly pelted stones and attempted to attack them with a knife. In retaliation, police fired six rounds. Hemanth sustained serious injuries in the firing, and was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, the SP said.

Lokesh visits hospital

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Sunday spoke with doctors at Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital to review the health condition and ongoing treatment of the chainsaw attack victim.

He said the next 48 hours would be critical, and appealed to people across Andhra Pradesh to pray for the schoolgirl’s recovery.

Calling her “our daughter”, he said Gopika needed everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time. Assuring the girl’s family of complete government support, Lokesh said the incident was extremely unfortunate, and should not be politicised.