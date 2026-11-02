Andhra woman carries sick daughter through 7 Km rugged terrain

VIZIANAGARAM: Highlighting the lack of road connectivity in remote tribal areas, a tribal mother carried her ailing 12-year-old daughter on her shoulders for nearly seven kilometres across difficult, storm-damaged terrain to seek medical care in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident occurred at Pallapu Dungada village in Srungavarapukota mandal.

According to sources, Janni Sampoorna of Pallapu Dungada fell ill and was too weak to walk. With no motorable road connecting the village, her mother, Sunkaramma, carried her for nearly seven kilometres through rugged terrain to the foothills near Dabbagunta. She navigated rocky paths, uneven stretches and streams before hiring an auto-rickshaw to take her daughter to a private hospital for treatment. After the child received medical attention, Sunkaramma once again carried her on her shoulders and began the journey home.

Roads damaged in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab made the journey even more difficult, leaving several stretches unsafe and difficult to cross. Carrying a bag and drinking water in one hand while supporting her daughter on her shoulders, Sunkaramma braved the difficult conditions to ensure that child received treatment.

The incident has raised concern among residents, who said several tribal villages continued to lack proper road connectivity despite decades of assurances. They expressed frustration over the neglect of remote habitations and said the absence of basic infrastructure put lives at risk.

Residents and affected families have appealed to the administration, government and public representatives to take steps to prevent tribals from facing hardships in future.