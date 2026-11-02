BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week begins in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Environmental protection is not merely the responsibility of governments, but requires every individual to adopt eco-friendly practices in daily life, APGENCO Managing Director and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) CEO S Nagalakshmi said. She urged people to conserve electricity and water, reduce plastic consumption and manage waste effectively.

She made these remarks on the occasion of BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week (BSLW), being observed from November 1 to 7 in line with the objectives of the Central Government’s ‘Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment’, as part of India’s BRICS Presidency in 2026.

Nagalakshmi said the week-long initiative aimed not only to create awareness about environmental protection but also to encourage people to adopt sustainable lifestyle practices through practical measures.

Emphasising that sustainability should not remain confined to slogans or awareness campaigns, she said it must become an integral part of everyday life. Simple measures such as switching off lights and electrical appliances when not in use, conserving water, avoiding single-use plastics and preferring reusable products could collectively bring about significant positive change. She said the consistent adoption of these habits would help protect the environment and conserve natural resources.

As part of the week-long observance, organisers are conducting daily activities around the seven key themes identified under Mission LiFE. These include adopting healthy lifestyles on Day One, saving energy on Day Two, conserving water on Day Three, promoting sustainable food practices on Day Four, reducing single-use plastic on Day Five, minimising electronic waste (e-waste) on Day Six and reducing general waste on Day Seven.

Nagalakshmi said officials had already received an action plan to implement these activities. APGENCO, APTRANSCO, APCPDCL, APEPDCL, APSPDCL and APSECM officials had been instructed to organise awareness programmes at the field level by involving employees of power sector organisations.