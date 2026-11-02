Clashes mar polling in Pulivendula; YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy skips voting, seeks repoll

KADAPA: Tensions prevailed in several parts of Kadapa district during the municipal elections on Sunday, with Pulivendula witnessing particularly volatile scenes. Allegations of attacks on polling agents, obstruction of voters, clashes between rival groups and attacks on journalists marred the polling process. Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a protest outside the Returning Officer’s (RO) office in Pulivendula, alleging large-scale electoral irregularities and demanding repolling.

Y S Jagan alleged that TDP supporters had prevented YSRCP agents from entering nearly 70 of the 80 polling stations and tore up their authorisation documents. Accompanied by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YSRCP State general secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy, party leaders and around 70 polling agents, he staged a sit-in outside the RO’s office.

He questioned Returning Officer Srinivas and RDO Chinnaiah over the alleged irregularities and demanded repolling in 80 polling booths. He accused the police of supporting the ruling party’s supporters and election officials of remaining silent spectators.

“An election should involve a genuine contest, but all that we see everywhere are TDP goons. There are no CCTV cameras in polling stations. If officials remain silent, democracy itself will be in danger,” Y S Jagan said.

He further alleged that the situation in Pulivendula, his home constituency, had deteriorated to an alarming level. He said he had refrained from calling for a boycott of the elections earlier out of respect for democracy and warned that all alleged irregularities would be investigated if his party returned to power.

In a significant political move, Y S Jagan announced that he would not exercise his franchise in the municipal elections. He said he would cast his vote only if repolling was conducted in a fair and lawful manner.