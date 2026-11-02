CM Chandrababu Naidu puts Delhi visit on hold, alerts officials to Murasu threat

VIJAYAWADA: With another cyclone threat looming over Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed the officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact.
The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness, relief and restoration operations of Arnab cyclone. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the prevailing depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclone. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2 and may cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3. Winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely at the time of landfall, officials said.
Due to the cyclone, moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, is expected in the South Coastal and Central Coastal districts on November 2. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several areas on November 3 and 4. Officials identified 20 mandals likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, including nine in Eluru district, five in Krishna district, five in NTR district and one in Bapatla district.
When Officials stated that strong winds accompanying the cyclone could damage a large number of electric poles across 12 districts, the Chief Minister directed officials to make advance arrangements for the required manpower and equipment to deal with such eventualities.
The Chief Minister directed officials to issue a bulletin on the cyclone situation once every four hours. He instructed telecom network operators to take precautionary measures in advance to prevent disruptions to mobile connectivity.
Meanwhile, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and the progress of ongoing relief and restoration operations. The Chief Minister sought details on the restoration of electricity supply in the cyclone-affected areas.Officials informed him that power supply would be restored in all areas by tonight.
Naidu has directed the Energy Department to be fully prepared to deal with possible damage to power infrastructure due to Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to affect Andhra Pradesh from Monday.
The Chief Minister was informed that between 6,000 and 8,000 or more electricity poles could be damaged across several districts, potentially disrupting power supply on a large scale.
Naidu directed officials to restore electricity supply within 48 hours of any damage to the power infrastructure. He asked the department to mobilise adequate personnel, machinery and equipment in advance and ensure that restoration teams were positioned in vulnerable areas.
Keeping in view the challenges faced during Cyclone Arnab, he called for more efficient disaster response and restoration measures.
He also directed officials to secure additional manpower and equipment from neighbouring States, particularly Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Chief Minister that 500 personnel from Telangana had already arrived in Andhra Pradesh. The Tamil Nadu government had also agreed to send the required personnel and machinery for power restoration.