CM Chandrababu Naidu puts Delhi visit on hold, alerts officials to Murasu threat

VIJAYAWADA: With another cyclone threat looming over Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed the officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness, relief and restoration operations of Arnab cyclone. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the prevailing depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclone. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2 and may cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3. Winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely at the time of landfall, officials said.

Due to the cyclone, moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, is expected in the South Coastal and Central Coastal districts on November 2. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several areas on November 3 and 4. Officials identified 20 mandals likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, including nine in Eluru district, five in Krishna district, five in NTR district and one in Bapatla district.

When Officials stated that strong winds accompanying the cyclone could damage a large number of electric poles across 12 districts, the Chief Minister directed officials to make advance arrangements for the required manpower and equipment to deal with such eventualities.