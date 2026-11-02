Cyclone threat: Andhra Energy Secretary directs power utilities to take precautionary measures

VIJAYAWADA: With another cyclone threat looming over Andhra Pradesh, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand directed power utilities to take precautionary measures to safeguard electricity infrastructure and remain prepared to restore power supply immediately in the event of disruptions.

Vijayanand reviewed the evolving weather situation, preparedness of the power sector and precautionary measures to minimise potential damage through a teleconference on Sunday. APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director G Surya Sai Praveen Chand, DISCOM CMDs Prudhvi Tej Immadi, Loteti Siva Sankar and P Pulla Reddy, APTRANSCO Director (Grid) AVK Bhaskar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

During the review, officials informed him that the depression over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that the system could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2 and cross the coast between Nellore and Narasapuram around Monday midnight or in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Officials said moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of very heavy rainfall, was likely in the south and central coastal districts on Monday. Strong winds and heavy rainfall could damage electricity infrastructure, particularly power poles, and disrupt supply in affected areas.

In view of the anticipated threat, Vijayanand directed the utilities to complete advance preparedness measures to minimise damage to electricity infrastructure and ensure immediate restoration wherever disruptions occurred.

He instructed the utilities to maintain adequate stocks of essential materials, including electricity poles, conductors and transformers, and position sufficient manpower, vehicles and machinery in vulnerable areas. He also asked them to vulnerable areas in advance.