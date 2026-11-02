Fire breaks out at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

VISAKHAPATNAM: A fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam on Monday night, sending flames soaring into the air and billowing thick smoke over the surrounding areas, causing concern among residents.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to contain the blaze, with firefighting teams working to bring the fire under control.

An HPCL official confirmed to TNIE that the fire broke out in a pitch tank at the refinery's Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF). The official stated that the smoke was particularly thick due to the high viscosity of the product stored in the tank.

"No known injuries or fatalities have been reported. The extent of property damage will be assessed tomorrow," the official added.