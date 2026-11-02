Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board blends tradition with technology

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board has written a new chapter in progressive and devotee-centric governance. Under Chairman BR Naidu, the board has harmonised technological advancement with spiritual tradition by rolling out resolutions that address pilgrim safety, local welfare, infrastructure modernisation and institutional transparency.

The administration has created a positive narrative that stands as a model for public trust and management of a major religious site. At the heart of these reforms is empathy for the common pilgrim. For crowd management, the board is integrating AI systems to track queue dynamics, analyse density and optimise darshan schedules to cut waiting time.

To ease pressure on the hilltop, it has cleared a 29-acre township at Alipiri foothills for accommodation and amenities. For immediate relief, it will build permanent shelters for SSD token holders and has set aside `4.55 crore for high-hygiene toilet blocks in general queues. It has also introduced life insurance cover for devotees who die of natural causes in Tirumala.

Beyond Tirumala, the administration is focusing on global expansion and sustainability. An expert panel will draw up a master plan to spread Lord Venkateswara’s footprint across Indian metros and abroad.