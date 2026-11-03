Andhra govt prescribes specific timelines for disposal of freehold applications

VIJAYAWADA: The government has prescribed specific timelines for disposal of applications relating to freehold rights over assigned lands, dotted lands, village service inam lands and Sharatugata patta lands to ensure faster processing.

The Revenue Department issued G.O.Ms.No.659 on November 2, amending the guidelines issued through G.O.Ms.No.588 dated September 15, 2026, following feedback from officials.

As per revised norms, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) must dispose of applications covered under paragraph 8(E) of order within 60 days from filing. Applications covered under paragraphs 9(a) & 9(b) must be disposed of within 30 days.

For applications covered under paragraph 10, the online system must forward them to the concerned Tahsildar on the same day. The Tahsildar has to complete the process. After completion of the report or expiry of 60 days, the application will move to RDO’s login. The RDO must dispose it of within another 30 days.

The government has clarified that lands granted freehold status under Act 35 of 2023 and reflected as “made freehold” in the Webland portal can be registered without a separate deletion order under Section 22-A(1) of the Registration Act.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration has been directed to make changes in Webland implement norms.