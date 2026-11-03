Andhra polls: 8 ULBs in Krishna, NTR districts gear up for counting of votes on Nov 3

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting votes polled in eight urban local bodies (ULBs) in Krishna and NTR districts, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Officials will count postal ballots first, followed by votes polled through regular ballot papers.

A total of 7,07,242 voters exercised their franchise in the municipal elections held on Monday across the eight ULBs in the two districts.

A few hundred postal ballots are also expected to be counted at the beginning of the exercise. The counting is a crucial stage in the elections, with the results expected to indicate voting patterns across the municipal corporations and municipalities.

In Krishna district, officials will count votes polled in three ULBs, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, Pedana Municipality and Vuyyuru Municipality. They have arranged 290 counting tables across the three centres and deployed 1,160 personnel. Another 236 personnel are on reserve to meet any additional requirements.

Of the total arrangements, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation will have 168 counting tables and 811 personnel, while Pedana will have 57 tables and 275 personnel. Vuyyuru Municipality will have 65 tables and 310 counting personnel. Authorities said they had arranged the manpower and infrastructure to ensure smooth counting.

In NTR, officials will count votes polled in five ULBs, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the municipalities of Jaggayyapet, Kondapalli, Tiruvuru and Nandigama.