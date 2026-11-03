Andhra Pradesh gears up to face cyclone Murasu impact

VIJAYAWADA: Severe cyclonic storm Murasu over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between midnight on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, bringing strong winds of 100-120 kmph and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director (MD) Prakhar Jain said on Monday that the cyclone was moving at a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. It was centred around 70 km from Kavali, 80 km from Nellore, 90 km from Ongole, 120 km from Bapatla and 170 km each from Tirupati and Machilipatnam.

The cyclone is expected to cross the coast in the vicinity of central Ongole. Wind speeds are likely to reach 100-120 kmph during landfall. Authorities have warned of possible storm surges along the coastal areas of Bapatla and Krishna districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people have been urged to remain indoors.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in parts of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram and Nellore districts.