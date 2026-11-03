Andhra Pradesh gears up to face cyclone Murasu impact

VIJAYAWADA: Severe cyclonic storm Murasu over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between midnight on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, bringing strong winds of 100-120 kmph and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director (MD) Prakhar Jain said on Monday that the cyclone was moving at a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. It was centred around 70 km from Kavali, 80 km from Nellore, 90 km from Ongole, 120 km from Bapatla and 170 km each from Tirupati and Machilipatnam.
The cyclone is expected to cross the coast in the vicinity of central Ongole. Wind speeds are likely to reach 100-120 kmph during landfall. Authorities have warned of possible storm surges along the coastal areas of Bapatla and Krishna districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people have been urged to remain indoors.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in parts of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram and Nellore districts.
Govt continuously monitoring cyclone: Anitha
Several ports have been placed under warning signals in view of the approaching cyclone.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a teleconference with district collectors of cyclone-affected districts and reviewed the preparedness and relief arrangements.
She directed officials to remain on high alert for the next 48 hours and take all necessary steps to prevent loss of life and property.
The minister instructed electricity officials to remove trees and branches posing a threat to power lines and ensure immediate restoration of electricity supply in case of disruptions. Officials were also asked to ensure uninterrupted mobile network services as far as possible. People were cautioned against touching snapped electricity wires and advised to inform authorities about dangerous situations.
The minister urged people to remain indoors and contact the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service at 9552300009 for cyclone-related assistance.
Emergency services can also be reached through 112, 1070 and 18004250101.
Meanwhile, the State government has released `37 crore to 17 districts towards cyclone relief operations and emergency expenditure under Rule TR-27. Nellore, Prakasam, Markapuram, Bapatla, Guntur and Krishna districts have been allocated `3 crore each. Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Tirupati, Chittoor and Nandyal districts will receive `2 crore each. Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai and Annamayya districts have been allocated `1 crore each. The funds will be utilised on a priority basis for shifting affected people to relief camps and other works.
Funds released to 17 districts for cyclone relief
State government has released `37 crore to 17 districts towards cyclone relief operations. Nellore, Prakasam, Markapuram, Bapatla, Guntur and Krishna districts have been allocated `3 crore each.
Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Tirupati, Chittoor and Nandyal districts will receive `2 crore each. Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai and Annamayya districts to get `1 crore each