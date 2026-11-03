Andhra Pradesh leads state-wise sales chart with Rs 2.99 crore at National Saras Mela

VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms and handicrafts emerged as the biggest contributors to business at the National Saras Mela in Vijayawada, together accounting for 75 per cent of the total Rs 12.84 crore sales recorded at the exhibition. Handlooms alone generated Rs 6.35 crore, nearly half of the overall business, while live food stalls recorded the highest average sales per stall at Rs 3.57 lakh.

The mela also saw AP lead the State-wise sales chart, contributing Rs 2.99 crore, or nearly 23 per cent of the total. Uttar Pradesh followed with Rs 1.22 crore, while Rajasthan recorded Rs 78 lakh. West Bengal and Telangana registered Rs 74 lakh each, followed by Bihar at Rs 57 lakh.

Figures shared by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) show that exhibition brought 571 stalls representing 32 States and Union Territories, with participation from over 250 districts. Sales rose from Rs 17 lakh on the opening day to a peak of Rs 1.38 crore on October 25. Average daily sales stood at around Rs 75 lakh.