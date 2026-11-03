Andhra Pradesh's Craft Council inaugurates 'Vasantham' handloom exhibition

VIJAYAWADA: The Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) inaugurated its handloom and handicrafts exhibition ‘Vasantham’ on Monday.

Nara Brahmani graced the occasion as Chief Guest. She visited all 70 stalls at the exhibition, interacted with weavers and artisans and enquired about their products and craftsmanship.

Brahmani said the exhibition provides a valuable direct market platform for weavers and artisans to reach customers and promote traditional crafts. She noted that such initiatives are crucial for supporting the weaving community and preserving India’s rich craft heritage.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of handlooms, handicrafts and traditional crafts from across India, bringing weavers and artisans directly to consumers.

‘Vasantham’ is aimed at promoting handlooms and handicrafts while providing market opportunities and encouragement to artisans dependent on traditional skills.

The exhibition will continue on Tuesday, from 10 am to 8 pm at Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam, Vedika. Organisers have invited the public to visit and support weavers and artisans.