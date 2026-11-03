Andhra school attack: Victim stable, accused under observation

ANANTAPUR: Class X student Mudaga Gopika, who suffered grievous injuries in an attack by a close relative inside a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu on Saturday, is recovering at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Her condition is stable, and she has slowly started speaking to her parents, according to Anantapur district Medical and Health Department officials.

Doctors shifted Gopika to Manipal Hospital for emergency treatment following the attack, in which she sustained severe injuries by a chainsaw. She suffered deep wounds to her neck, shoulders, cheeks and back.

A three-member medical team led by plastic surgeon Dr Mayur Shetty and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Lokesh performed multiple surgeries from 10 pm on Sunday until around 7 am on Monday. Specialists in anaesthesia, orthopaedics and plastic surgery took part in the procedures, sources said.

Doctors found that both scapulae (shoulder blades) had been completely fractured. They also found that the maxillary artery had been severed.

Several nerves and tissues had suffered damage, requiring treatment.

The surgeries lasted 10 hours, during which doctors performed multiple procedures to treat her critical injuries.