Andhra: Seven fishermen rescued from stranded boat off Nellore coast

NELLORE: Seven fishermen stranded off the Juvvaladinne coast after their fishing boat developed an engine snag were rescued safely in a coordinated operation involving the Fisheries Department, Marine Police and local fishermen.

According to officials, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour. After noticing a change in weather conditions, they decided to return to shore. However, the boat suffered a technical malfunction about 500 metres from the harbour entrance, leaving it stranded at sea.

Surveillance personnel at the harbour spotted the distressed vessel and immediately alerted the authorities. Fisheries Department officials and Marine Police personnel launched a rescue operation with support from local fishermen.

Rescue teams initially struggled to reach the boat due to rough seas and strong waves. The situation worsened when the vessel’s anchor rope snapped, causing it to drift towards Pathakadalipalem village.

Despite the challenging conditions, rescue personnel tracked the drifting boat and brought it safely to the Pathakadalipalem shore. All seven fishermen were rescued unharmed.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla commended the Fisheries Department, Marine Police, surveillance staff, and local fishermen for their swift response and coordinated efforts in ensuring the fishermen’s safety.