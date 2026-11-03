CM Chandrababu Naidu puts officials on high alert as cyclone Murasu threat looms

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on Murasu cyclone preparedness with senior officials and district collectors from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat on Monday and directed the administration to remain fully alert as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

He stated that the impact of Cyclone Murasu on the Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to be relatively limited. Forecasts indicate that wind speeds and rainfall intensity are also expected to be lower compared to Cyclone Arnab.

It may be noted that the cyclone may cross the AP coast on Tuesday morning. The Chief Minister instructed officials to make effective use of the rainfall from the cyclone to fill tanks and reservoirs through efficient water management. He stressed the need for robust measures to prevent any loss of life or property.

The Chief Minister stated that normalcy had been restored to a large extent in areas affected by Cyclone Arnab.

He recalled that precautionary arrangements had been made from Srikakulam to Bapatla to tackle Cyclone Arnab and directed officials to effectively manage the impact of Cyclone Murusu as well.

The Chief Minister directed officials to pay special attention to the safety of 6,800 tanks across the six districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Murusu. He called for the activation of Water Users Associations and stressed the need to monitor the condition of tanks with public participation.