CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks early Central release of aid to recover from cyclone damage

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged the Central government to release financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh at the earliest to help it recover from the extensive damage caused by cyclone Arnab.

He said the preliminary assessment had put the total losses at Rs 4,526 crore and that a detailed report had already been submitted to the Centre.

The Chief Minister appealed during a meeting with the Central team that visited the State to assess the cyclone damage. The team, comprising officials from the Union Ministries of Home Affairs, Agriculture, Water Resources and Road Transport and Highways, besides the Finance Department, met him at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre in the Secretariat. Naidu thanked the Centre for deputing the team soon after the State submitted its preliminary assessment on cyclone losses.