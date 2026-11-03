Counting for 92 ULBs in Andhra recorded 62.16% total voter turnout

VIJAYAWADA: The counting of votes polled in 92 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats across Andhra Pradesh will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the information shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) counting will be taken up for 3,186 wards, including 804 wards in 13 Municipal Corporations and 2,382 wards in 79 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

The Election Commission has made arrangements at 138 counting centres, with 556 counting halls and 6,831 counting tables to facilitate the process.

A total of 47,817 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants and other counting staff, will be deployed for the exercise. Of these, 28,182 personnel will be engaged in counting for Municipal Corporations and 19,635 for Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

The SEC has also arranged a total of 1,372 CC Cameras at strong rooms and counting halls to ensure transparency in the counting process.

Meanwhile, an overall polling percentage of 62.16 was recorded in the elections to 92 urban local bodies (ULBs) held on Sunday. According to the final polling figures released by the State Election authorities, 60,22,411 votes were polled out of a total electorate of 96,89,061.

Chimakurthy municipality in registered the highest voter turnout of 84.36 per cent, with 19,298 of the 22,876 voters exercising their franchise. Kanigiri in Markapuram district followed with 83.86 per cent, though polling was held in only two wards.