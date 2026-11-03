Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast, leaves trail of destruction; thousands of trees uprooted, boats damaged

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu left a trail of destruction across coastal Andhra Pradesh after crossing the south Andhra coast early Tuesday, uprooting thousands of trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles and wrecking fishing boats, while inundating several areas.
The cyclone crossed the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole in Prakasam district, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am, with wind speeds of 100–110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu and Guntur districts bore the brunt of the storm, which triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, power outages and communication disruptions. Standing crops were damaged and several localities were inundated.
Kothapatnam in Prakasam district recorded 16.4 cm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 5 am on Tuesday, the highest in the state during the period. Naguluppalapadu in the same district received 11.4 cm, while Chirala in Bapatla recorded 10 cm.
Residents of the coastal villages recounted their ordeal as the cyclone swept through the region, damaging houses, boats and other property.
"This is the most dangerous cyclone we have witnessed in the last 14 years. The government has been very helpful and evacuated around 400 families from our village. NDRF teams also helped us shift to safer places," Krishnamma, a fisherman from Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, told PTI.
He said he was yet to assess the damage to his boats.
The cyclone also disrupted road transport, with vehicles stranded on national highways as heavy rain and strong winds reduced visibility and made driving difficult. Fallen trees and damaged electric poles added to the disruption.
The IMD said Murasu was likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by noon and further into a deep depression by midnight on Tuesday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, with extremely heavy showers forecast at isolated locations. Heavy spells are expected to continue over south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the evening.
The IMD had warned of a storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, with the maximum impact expected in Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts.
(With inputs from PTI)