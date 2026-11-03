Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast, leaves trail of destruction; thousands of trees uprooted, boats damaged

Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu and Guntur districts bore the brunt of the storm, which triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, power outages and communication disruptions. Standing crops were damaged and several localities were inundated.

Kothapatnam in Prakasam district recorded 16.4 cm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 5 am on Tuesday, the highest in the state during the period. Naguluppalapadu in the same district received 11.4 cm, while Chirala in Bapatla recorded 10 cm.

Residents of the coastal villages recounted their ordeal as the cyclone swept through the region, damaging houses, boats and other property.

"This is the most dangerous cyclone we have witnessed in the last 14 years. The government has been very helpful and evacuated around 400 families from our village. NDRF teams also helped us shift to safer places," Krishnamma, a fisherman from Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, told PTI.

He said he was yet to assess the damage to his boats.