Fire destroys timber depot in Vijayawada, property loss put at Rs 4 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Seetharamapuram in Vijayawada when a major fire broke out in a timber depot on Monday, completely destroying the premises and causing an estimated property loss of `4 crore.

According to fire department officials, a short circuit was said to be the reason behind the fire accident. The fire accident happened at Shree Raghuvanshi Timber Depot. The fire reportedly engulfed the timber depot, reducing the stored wood and other materials to ashes. The extent of the damage was substantial, with the entire depot suffering destruction.

On receiving information about the incident, fire department officials and fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The fire fighters evacuated the people living in the neighbourhood to avoid casualties.

“The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be officially established,” said the fire department officials.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao visited the fire-hit premises and interacted with the affected owners.

“Seetharampuram, particularly the Eluru Road stretch, has several timber and plywood businesses. Concerned officials were instructed to take necessary measures to avoid such incidents in future,” Bonda Uma said.