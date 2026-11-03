GVMC elections: All set for counting of votes today

All set for the counting of votes on Tuesday for the GVMC polls held on November 1. The GVMC recorded 56.32 per cent polling with 10,35,154 of the 18,37,901 registered voters exercising their franchise. Counting will be held at the 10 centres set up across Andhra University.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg announced the final polling percentage on Monday after completion of the tabulation process.

Bheemunipatnam recorded the highest polling percentage at 66.27 per cent, followed by Anakapalli at 65.60 per cent, Aganampudi at 62.08 per cent and Gajuwaka at 60.90 per cent. West recorded 58.97 per cent, Pendurthi 55.12 per cent, Madhurawada 55.07 per cent, East 54.21 per cent, South 52.61 per cent and North 49.71 per cent.

The counting centres have been set up at different blocks of Andhra University.

On Monday, Ketan Garg reviewed the counting arrangements with Returning Officers, Zonal Commissioners, Zonal Special Officers and officials from various departments at the Gajuwaka zone counting centre.

He directed officials to work in coordination and follow the election rules and procedures. He asked the counting personnel to discharge their duties with patience and alertness and instructed them to visit their respective centres in advance to familiarise themselves with the arrangements and responsibilities.

He also directed the officials to study the Counting Handbook and follow the guidelines and procedures prescribed in it. Garg thanked the election staff, police personnel, employees of various departments and the public for their cooperation during the polling process.