PIL filed in Andhra Pradesh High Court on police firing at Raptadu

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking an independent and impartial investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the police firing on Hemanth, the accused in the Rapthadu school student assault case.

The petitioner, Mangalagiri-based advocate Gunda Gopi Krishna, urged the High Court to order a comprehensive CBI investigation and direct the authorities to preserve CCTV footage, medical records and ballistic evidence relating to the incident. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Lisa Gill agreed to take up the petition on Tuesday.

According to the petition, special police teams were constituted to apprehend Hemanth after he allegedly attacked a student at a government school in Rapthadu with an electric saw, causing injuries.

The police reportedly informed the media that Hemanth, who was hiding in the Atmakur forest area, attacked the police team when they attempted to arrest him, forcing them to open fire in self-defence. The police fired six rounds, targeting his legs, the petition stated.

HC decision on Pulivendula repolling today

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a petition seeking repolling in all wards of Pulivendula Municipality in YSR Kadapa district, instead of the four wards identified by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The court said it would pronounce its decision at 7.30 am on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by municipal chairperson candidate YS Pramila and YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy through an additional petition, challenging the SEC’s decision to restrict repolling to four wards.

Justice Mandava Kiranmayi had earlier directed the SEC to consider the representation submitted by Avinash Reddy on October 26 regarding security arrangements for conducting the municipal elections peacefully.