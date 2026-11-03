Plea to make 10 kg rice bags available at Rythu Bazaars

“There are no 10 kg bags at Kakinada Rythu Bazar. So we cannot afford to buy a 26 kg bag at once. Private traders sell 10 kg and 5 kg bags, but the price is higher than at Rythu Bazars,” said D Raju, a Kakinada resident, requesting officials to introduce 10 kg bags.

Responding to appeals from public associations, the government fixed maximum retail prices for private millers and traders. Under the order, BPT-3291 Sona and BPT-5204 Samba must be sold at Rs 66 per kg, KNM at Rs 66, HMT and RNR at Rs 76, Jai Sriram at Rs 82 and MTU general quality at Rs 47.

Kakinada Joint Collector Apoorva Bharast directed all millers and traders to display official rate charts and warned of action against those selling above prescribed rates.

Separately, the Market Intervention Programme launched in the district on 1 August 2026 aims to supply quality rice to poor and middle-class consumers at affordable rates. Super Fine and Steam Rice BPT is available at Rs 52 per kg and Raw Rice BPT at Rs 50 per kg.

District Civil Supplies Officer T Prasanna Lakshmi Devi said KNM is now supplied at Rs 1,300 and BPT at Rs 1,274 for a 26 kg bag through Rythu Bazars. She noted 10 kg packs are not yet available and would need further government orders.

Rythu Sangam Kakinada secretary G Appareddy called on the government to release 1.30 lakh metric tonnes to ease the shortage. He alleged that around 22,000 metric tonnes were supplied to ethanol units last year and paddy procured at about Rs 42 per kg was sold to those units at Rs 23, worsening scarcity, and questioned attributing the shortage to El Niño.