Plea to make 10 kg rice bags available at Rythu Bazaars

KAKINADA: Large sections of the public, especially weaker and lower-income groups, want the government to make rice available in 10 kg bags at Rythu Bazaars. Many families say they cannot afford standard 26 kg bags at once amid a sharp price rise in the open market.
Prices have surged to Rs 100 per kg in private markets after reports of storage shortages linked to El Niño conditions and diversion of paddy for ethanol. Traders allegedly withheld stocks and later released them at higher rates.
A 26 kg bag now sells for Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,600. Popular varieties such as Swarna, RBL, Sona Masuri, BPT, Kurnool Sona and Gidda Masuri have risen by Rs 300 to Rs 500 within a week. Smaller packs have also turned expensive, with 10 kg around Rs 1,000 and 5 kg around Rs 500. Retail rates in some areas have touched Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg.
“There are no 10 kg bags at Kakinada Rythu Bazar. So we cannot afford to buy a 26 kg bag at once. Private traders sell 10 kg and 5 kg bags, but the price is higher than at Rythu Bazars,” said D Raju, a Kakinada resident, requesting officials to introduce 10 kg bags.
Responding to appeals from public associations, the government fixed maximum retail prices for private millers and traders. Under the order, BPT-3291 Sona and BPT-5204 Samba must be sold at Rs 66 per kg, KNM at Rs 66, HMT and RNR at Rs 76, Jai Sriram at Rs 82 and MTU general quality at Rs 47.
Kakinada Joint Collector Apoorva Bharast directed all millers and traders to display official rate charts and warned of action against those selling above prescribed rates.
Separately, the Market Intervention Programme launched in the district on 1 August 2026 aims to supply quality rice to poor and middle-class consumers at affordable rates. Super Fine and Steam Rice BPT is available at Rs 52 per kg and Raw Rice BPT at Rs 50 per kg.
District Civil Supplies Officer T Prasanna Lakshmi Devi said KNM is now supplied at Rs 1,300 and BPT at Rs 1,274 for a 26 kg bag through Rythu Bazars. She noted 10 kg packs are not yet available and would need further government orders.
Rythu Sangam Kakinada secretary G Appareddy called on the government to release 1.30 lakh metric tonnes to ease the shortage. He alleged that around 22,000 metric tonnes were supplied to ethanol units last year and paddy procured at about Rs 42 per kg was sold to those units at Rs 23, worsening scarcity, and questioned attributing the shortage to El Niño.