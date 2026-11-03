YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses SEC of acting at CM’s behest

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came down heavily on the State Election Commission, stating that the SEC which meant to protect democracy, has become subservient to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The shocking incidents during yesterday’s municipal polling across the state, including in Pulivendula, show how the SEC is enabling election irregularities. Yesterday in Pulivendula, YSRCP agents were kept out of 70 of the 80 polling booths.

TDP goons brought in from other areas went on a rampage with the support of election officials and the police. They attacked our party agents to stop them from entering polling booths.

"In some places, they dragged our agents out of the polling stations. These incidents took place with the police’s support," Jagan posted on ‘X’ on Monday.

Alleging that voter slips were snatched from people, polling booths were captured, and votes were rigged and cast repeatedly, he said agents from all 70 booths came to him personally, showed their agent forms to the officials, lodged complaints and protested. The entire state witnessed what happened.