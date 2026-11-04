Andhra Pradesh: Chintakayala Padmavathi wins poll in Narsipatnam with margin of 11,519 votes

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP-led alliance candidate Chintakayala Padmavathi won the Narsipatnam Municipality chairperson election with a majority of 11,519 votes, defeating her sister-in-law and YSRCP candidate Chintakayala Anitha in a contest that brought the Chintakayala family’s political rivalry and succession into focus.

Padmavathi, wife of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, secured 23,028 votes, while Anitha, wife of Ayyanna Patrudu’s younger brother Sanyasi Patrudu, secured 11,573 votes. Independent candidate Baipureddy Chitti Siva Sandhya Rani secured 191 votes.

Of the 35,765 votes polled, 573 were rejected and 400 were recorded as NOTA votes. Narsipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer V V Ramana handed over the election certificate to Padmavathi following her victory on Tuesday.

The result gives the Ayyanna Patrudu faction control of the municipality and marks an electoral setback for the rival faction led by Sanyasi Patrudu. The contest assumed significance beyond the municipal post, with questions surrounding the family’s political representation and future leadership in the constituency.

Ayyanna Patrudu, a prominent political figure in Narsipatnam since 1983, has indicated that he plans to retire from politics after his current term. His elder son Chintakayala Vijay has recently entered the Rajya Sabha, while his younger son Rajesh is being discussed in local political circles as a possible contender for the Narsipatnam Assembly constituency in 2029.

No formal succession plan has been announced. Padmavathi’s victory adds another elected position to the family’s political representation. Her rival Anitha, meanwhile, had earlier served as Narsipatnam’s first municipal chairperson in 2014, when she won on a TDP ticket. Her husband Sanyasi Patrudu was elected from Ward 24 and became vice-chairperson.

The brothers were politically aligned then, but their relationship deteriorated in the years that followed.