AP polls: Kotia residents confront Odisha police

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Tension prevailed at the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) on Tuesday after a confrontation erupted between Odisha police and residents of the disputed Kotia region over restrictions pertaining to Andhra Pradesh’s local body elections.

According to reports, Odisha authorities set up a temporary check-post at Nerellavalasa village in Salur mandal to prevent the residents from participating in AP’s local elections.

The Odisha police had stopped a vehicle carrying PDS rice to Ganjaibhadra and surrounding villages in the disputed Kotia region on Monday.

The police refused to allow the vehicle to proceed, despite efforts by AP’s officials to resolve the matter. When AP police intervened on Tuesday afternoon, heated arguments took place, resulting in physical pushing and shoving between the two groups.

Enraged by Odisha’s continuous efforts to obstruct them from exercising their voting rights in AP’s local polls, the residents disputed Kotia region joined the confrontation with the Odisha police.