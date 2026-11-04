Binoy Kumar appointed as Chairperson of APERC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed retired IAS officer Binoy Kumar as Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for a term of five years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The Energy Department made the appointment under the provisions of the AP Electricity Reform Act, 1999, with objective of strengthening the power sector and safeguarding consumer interests. His tenure will begin from the date he assumes office.

Binoy Kumar has served for more than three-and-a-half decades in various key positions at the State and national levels, including in the erstwhile undivided AP.

He made contributions to several departments, including the Union Ministries of Steel, Civil Aviation, Commerce and External Affairs.

During his tenure as Principal Secretary to the CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2012-13, Binoy Kumar played a constructive role in advancing power sector reforms. His emphasis on reliable, affordable and quality power supply, efficient power management and sustainable reforms reflected his understanding of the role of energy in economic growth and public welfare