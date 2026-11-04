CM N Chandrababu Naidu lauds teamwork in limiting cyclone damage, saving lives

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the coordinated efforts of government departments, district administrations and field-level staff helped Andhra Pradesh avert loss of lives and minimise property damage during the successive Arnab and Murasu cyclones.

Addressing a media conference at the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) centre in the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu said the entire government machinery worked with team spirit, round the clock, to carry out rescue, relief and restoration operations. He particularly appreciated district collectors for effectively coordinating the response in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister said the government had prioritised rescue, relief and rehabilitation, using real-time weather information and data from the AWARE system to anticipate the impact and deploy personnel and equipment in vulnerable areas. Forecasts relating to wind speeds, rainfall, floods and water diversion were found to be nearly 90 per cent accurate.

Highlighting the restoration of electricity infrastructure, he said nearly 31,000 electricity poles were uprooted, disrupting power supply in 4,095 villages and affecting 548 substations. Although such extensive damage would normally take at least 20 days to restore, the department managed to largely restore supply within four to five days through coordinated efforts.

He praised electricity personnel for working in heavy rain, clearing fallen trees and erecting replacement poles under difficult conditions.