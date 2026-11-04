Crop insurance must shield Andhra farmers and tenants, says N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials of the Agriculture department to ensure that crop insurance serves as a protective shield for farmers and tenant farmers against loss caused by natural calamities. He emphasised the need to conduct awareness programmes on crop insurance and provide clear guidelines at the field level.

Addressing officials through a teleconference on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said although cyclones Arnab and Murasu affected the State in quick succession during this season, the agricultural sector suffered major loss. “For the Kharif season this year, we have notified 22 types of crops for insurance. Of these, yield-based insurance is being implemented for 15 crops, while weather-based insurance is being provided for the remaining seven crops,” he said.

Naidu said as a result of the proactive measures taken by the State government, farmer enrolment under crop insurance has increased substantially. Andhra Pradesh ranks sixth in the country in providing crop insurance coverage. “This year, we have provided insurance coverage for crops cultivated by 17.07 lakh farmers.

Paddy, red gram, groundnut, cotton, chilli and maize account for 90 per cent of the total insured area. A major portion of the paddy cultivation area is located in the 16 cyclone-affected districts,” he added.