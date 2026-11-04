Include GII and III in Science & Tech Scoreboard, says AP Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Dr H Purushotham, Secretary, Science, Technology & Innovation Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, suggested that the performance indicators of the Global Innovation Index (GII) and India Innovation Index (III) should be incorporated into the India Science & Technology (S&T) Scoreboard to further strengthen the science, technology and innovation ecosystem across States.

He observed that this would enable a comprehensive assessment of the innovation capabilities of States and facilitate comparative analysis of their performance.

Purushotham participated in the launch of the India Science & Technology Scoreboard organised by NITI Aayog in New Delhi. On the occasion, he emphasised that both the Central and State Governments should allocate adequate funds for Research and Development (R&D) activities.

He urged the Central Government to provide necessary financial support to States under the Science and Technology budget. He also suggested that State Governments should accord due priority to research activities while preparing their annual budgets.

He further stressed the need to strengthen research institutions, promote collaboration between industries and academic institutions, and encourage startups. He observed that translating research outcomes into practical applications would provide further impetus to technological advancement.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Member Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Senior Adviser Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh and others were present.