India, US begin 5th edition of Tiger Triumph exercise

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fifth edition of the India-US Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, Tiger Triumph 2026, commenced at the Maritime Warfare Centre (MWC) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The exercise is being conducted as a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) this year, focusing on coordination for large-scale disaster relief operations.

Rear Admiral and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Vishal Bishnoi and Rear Admiral and Vice Commander of the US Pacific Fleet Joaquin J Martinez de Pinillos presided over the opening ceremony.

It aims to enhance coordination and interoperability between the armed forces of India and the US in responding to humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters. It will also focus on planning and coordination for Combined Joint All-Domain Operations.

The Indian contingent comprises personnel from the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force, including specialists in maritime operations, ground forces and air operations. Special Forces from all three are participating. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is taking part for first time.

The US Joint Force contingent includes specialists from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, along with representatives from the space, cyber, medical and Explosive Ordnance Disposal domains.

The exercise reflects growing defence cooperation between India and the US, in strengthening their ability to plan and coordinate responses to crises.