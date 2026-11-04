Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy, 68 others booked for poll code violation

KADAPA: Pulivendula Urban Police have registered a case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and 68 others for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by staging a protest without permission in front of the Returning Officer’s office in Pulivendula.

Pulivendula Municipality has 40 wards, of which Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates were elected unanimously in 20. Polling for the remaining 20 wards and the municipal chairperson’s post was held on November 1.

Jagan visited Pulivendula to cast his vote in Ward No. 14. During polling, YSRCP leaders reportedly brought to his notice that TDP supporters had allegedly prevented their polling agents from entering polling stations and attacked them at 70 of the municipality’s 80 polling stations.

Following the complaints, Jagan, accompanied by Avinash Reddy and around 70 party agents, staged a protest in front of the Returning Officer’s office. He alleged that TDP supporters had obstructed and attacked YSRCP polling agents, preventing them from discharging their duties. He also demanded repolling at 70 polling stations.

According to the police, the protest was held without prior permission, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The demonstration allegedly continued for nearly two hours, disrupting the work of election officials overseeing the polling process.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rafiq Khan, a member of the Returning Officer’s staff, Pulivendula Urban Police registered a case (Crime No. 196/2026) under various sections against Jagan Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy and 68 others.