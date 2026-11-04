Murasu brings heavy rain after landfall near Ongole

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as Andhra Pradesh continues to assess the damage caused by Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, another cyclone, Murasu, has affected the State, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across coastal districts.

Murasu, which crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on Tuesday, weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm by the afternoon, but continued to pose a threat with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The cyclone made landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole in Prakasam district, between 3.30 and 5.30 am, with sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the six hours preceding 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

It was centred over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 40 km west-northwest of Bapatla, 60 km north of Ongole and 80 km southwest of Vijayawada. The cyclone was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, and weaken into a deep depression by midnight on Tuesday, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph and gusts up to 75 kmph, the IMD said.