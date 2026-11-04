Murasu brings heavy rain after landfall near Ongole

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as Andhra Pradesh continues to assess the damage caused by Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, another cyclone, Murasu, has affected the State, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across coastal districts.
Murasu, which crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on Tuesday, weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm by the afternoon, but continued to pose a threat with heavy rainfall and strong winds.
The cyclone made landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole in Prakasam district, between 3.30 and 5.30 am, with sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the six hours preceding 2.30 pm on Tuesday.
It was centred over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 40 km west-northwest of Bapatla, 60 km north of Ongole and 80 km southwest of Vijayawada. The cyclone was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.
It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, and weaken into a deep depression by midnight on Tuesday, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph and gusts up to 75 kmph, the IMD said.
The system left a trail of damage across coastal Andhra Pradesh after crossing the coast, uprooting trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles, and wrecking fishing boats. Several low-lying areas were inundated, while road transport was disrupted in parts of the State.
Heavy rain, strong winds hit traffic on NHs, damage homes along AP coast
Vehicles were stranded on national highways as heavy rain and strong winds reduced visibility, and made driving difficult. Fallen trees and damaged electric poles further affected vehicular movement.
Kothapatnam in Prakasam district recorded the highest rainfall in the State, receiving 16.4 cm between 8.30 am on Monday and 5 am on Tuesday. Naguluppalapadu in the same district recorded 11.4 cm, while Chirala in Bapatla district received 10 cm during the period.
Residents of coastal villages reported damage to houses, fishing boats and other property as strong winds and heavy rain swept through the region.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Squally winds are likely to continue over parts of the State over the following days.
The cyclone is being continuously monitored by Doppler Weather Radars at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam. The IMD has advised people to remain cautious.