NDA registers landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh municipal polls

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling NDA, comprising TDP, JSP and BJP, has registered an impressive performance in the civic polls, with alliance candidates securing victories in majority of municipal corporations and municipalities and nagar panchayats.
TDP and JSP mayor candidates have won, and are leading in 12 municipal corporations out of the total 13 that went to polls on November 1.
Apart from winning the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) mayoral post, NDA candidates have been elected as Mayors of Guntur, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Tirupati, Chittoor and Kurnool. In Anantapur mayoral poll, YSRCP candidate is leading.
The counting of votes for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is going at a slow pace, and NDA mayoral candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is leading with nearly 1 lakh votes, according to trends available at the time of reporting.
In a significant political setback to the YSRCP, the TDP also won Pulivendula, the home constituency of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
YSRCP wins in Nandikotkur, Naidupeta
NDA mayoral candidates registered victories in Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur, Machilipatnam and Nellore. Manne Srinivasa Prasad won in Tirupati, Kathari Hemalatha in Chittoor, Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna in Guntur, Shaik Abdullah Abida in Machilipatnam and Roop Kumar Yadav in Nellore.
When it comes to the municipalities, out of the notified 87, NDA candidates won unanimously as chairpersons in eight. Elections were held for the remaining 79 civic bodies on November 1. Counting of votes in Chirala municipality has been deferred to November 6 in view of cyclone.
While NDA candidates won a majority of municipalities, a rebel candidate from JSP won as the Adoni municipal chairman against the official BJP candidate. In Nellimarla, a rebel candidate from NDA won as the civic chief against the official BJP nominee. The YSRCP won Nandikotkur and Naidupeta civic chief posts.