NDA registers landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh municipal polls

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling NDA, comprising TDP, JSP and BJP, has registered an impressive performance in the civic polls, with alliance candidates securing victories in majority of municipal corporations and municipalities and nagar panchayats.

TDP and JSP mayor candidates have won, and are leading in 12 municipal corporations out of the total 13 that went to polls on November 1.

Apart from winning the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) mayoral post, NDA candidates have been elected as Mayors of Guntur, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Tirupati, Chittoor and Kurnool. In Anantapur mayoral poll, YSRCP candidate is leading.

The counting of votes for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is going at a slow pace, and NDA mayoral candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is leading with nearly 1 lakh votes, according to trends available at the time of reporting.

In a significant political setback to the YSRCP, the TDP also won Pulivendula, the home constituency of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.