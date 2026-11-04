Poll win reflects faith of people in NDA, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday described the NDA alliance’s impressive performance in the municipal elections as a strong endorsement of the coalition government’s administration and development policies.

In a statement, he said the victories secured by the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP in municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats reflected the confidence reposed by urban voters in the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, promote development and implement welfare programmes.

Calling the verdict valuable, Pawan Kalyan said the election results had once again demonstrated that people were firmly behind the alliance, irrespective of the voting system.