Poll win reflects faith of people in NDA, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday described the NDA alliance’s impressive performance in the municipal elections as a strong endorsement of the coalition government’s administration and development policies.
In a statement, he said the victories secured by the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP in municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats reflected the confidence reposed by urban voters in the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, promote development and implement welfare programmes.
Calling the verdict valuable, Pawan Kalyan said the election results had once again demonstrated that people were firmly behind the alliance, irrespective of the voting system.
A mandate for service, says Lokesh
IT Minister and TDP national working president Nara Lokesh said the municipal verdict is a mandate to serve, not to celebrate. “We accept it with humility as the people’s blessing for the good governance of the last two and a half years. Congratulations to all the victorious TDP, Jana Sena and BJP candidates, and thank you to our three parties’ leaders and workers for their collective effort.” He further said, “Now that the municipal elections are over, our only focus is service, for every citizen, beyond party lines. There is no room for arrogance. Keeping the trust people have placed in us is our real responsibility, and we will work harder than ever to deliver on their aspirations
Jagan’s snipe at Naidu
Taking to X, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Congratulations, Team @ncbn, Police, and SEC! You have demonstrated how to win an election spectacularly by ensuring that the opposition never gets a chance to compete!”