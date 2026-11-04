Riverbank erosion threatens fertile lands in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Riverbank erosion along the Godavari and its branches continues to threaten fertile agricultural lands in Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, with thousands of acres of coconut plantations, vegetable fields and other farmland lost over the years.

Irrigation department engineers have identified several vulnerable stretches requiring permanent protective measures. Severe erosion has been reported along the right bank of the Vainateya near Jonnalanka in P. Gannavaram mandal and up to Moripalem in Mamidikuduru mandal.

Rajole, Dindi, Sakhinetipalli Lanka, Antarvedipalem, Appanapalli, Pedapatnam Lanka, B. Doddavaram, Burugulanka and Udumudilanka are some of the vulnerable locations in Konaseema district.

The Godavari Head Works engineers submitted proposals to the State government about six months ago, seeking Rs 2,440 crore for revetment and other permanent riverbank protection works.

The estimated cost is likely to increase by nearly 20 per cent due to the damage caused by recent floods.

Godavari Head Works Executive Engineer Gangumalla Srinivas told TNIE that the proposals had been submitted to the government and the works would be taken up once funds were sanctioned.

Meanwhile, experts have suggested promoting Rellu grass along vulnerable riverbanks as a low-cost, eco-friendly measure. Its extensive root system binds the soil and helps reduce erosion. District Yervuaka Centre Coordinator M Nandakishore said the grass could serve as a natural protective barrier and complement engineering interventions.

The affected farmers have urged the government to assess land and crop losses and expedite permanent erosion-control measures across the three districts.