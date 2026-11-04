TDP emerges as dominant force in Krishna, NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Urban local body results in Krishna and NTR districts reinforced the ruling NDA, with TDP emerging as the dominant force across seven bodies and JSP winning Pedana and Tiruvuru.
Beyond the margins, they showed alliance partners working together despite differences over seat sharing and candidate selection, with TDP organisational strength playing a key role and partners transferring cadre support to candidates contesting on another party’s symbol.
NDA secured 210 of 256 wards, with TDP winning 160, JSP 45 and BJP five. YSRCP won 31 wards and independents 13.
In Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, TDP candidate Shaik Abdul Abeeda won the mayoral election by 32,657 votes, with NDA capturing 48 of 60 divisions. TDP won 34 divisions, JSP 13 and BJP one, while YSRCP secured nine and independents three.
The mayoral selection had drawn attention as the post was allotted to TDP, though JSP leaders Bandi Ramakrishna and Kotte Venkat Rao were also aspirants. With the post reserved for a BC woman, TDP chose Abeeda, a Muslim woman candidate.
The choice initially caused reservations among sections of the cadre, but alliance leaders later rallied behind her. Minister Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasowry, RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and other leaders campaigned extensively. Abeeda’s husband Haseem Baig’s favourable image among sections including different religious communities was also seen as an advantage.
In Pedana, the chairperson post was allotted to JSP, but TDP played a significant role in ensuring victory of its partner in a municipality where it has a strong base.
JSP candidate Balla Jyostna Rani won by 3,409 votes. NDA secured 25 of 28 wards, with TDP winning 19 and JSP six, while YSRCP managed three. The selection involved considerable discussion. JSP initially announced Matta Pavani, but sections of cadre reportedly expressed reservations citing local political and community equations.
TDP MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad is understood to have favoured a candidate with wider acceptance. JSP then fielded Jyostna Rani, who had served as chairperson in the previous term. TDP leadership and cadre worked actively for her victory.
In Jaggayyapet, TDP candidate Narendrula Vineetha won by 15,210 votes, with NDA securing 32 of 36 wards. TDP won 24 wards, JSP seven and BJP one, while YSRCP secured three and an independent one.
In Vuyyuru, TDP candidate Chedurthipati Praveen won by 4,811 votes. TDP secured 22 wards, JSP seven, YSRCP two and an independent one. The contest was a prestige issue for Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad, who campaigned extensively with leaders and cadre.
TDP also won Nandigama and Kondapalli. Sakamuri Vamsidhar won in Nandigama by 5,662 votes, where NDA secured 26 wards. In Kondapalli, K Amulya won by 9,498 votes, with the alliance securing 30 of 40 wards.
In Tiruvuru, JSP candidate P Madhuri won by 2,893 votes. TDP emerged as the largest party with 17 wards, while JSP and BJP won two and one ward, respectively.