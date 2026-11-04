TDP emerges as dominant force in Krishna, NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Urban local body results in Krishna and NTR districts reinforced the ruling NDA, with TDP emerging as the dominant force across seven bodies and JSP winning Pedana and Tiruvuru.

Beyond the margins, they showed alliance partners working together despite differences over seat sharing and candidate selection, with TDP organisational strength playing a key role and partners transferring cadre support to candidates contesting on another party’s symbol.

NDA secured 210 of 256 wards, with TDP winning 160, JSP 45 and BJP five. YSRCP won 31 wards and independents 13.

In Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, TDP candidate Shaik Abdul Abeeda won the mayoral election by 32,657 votes, with NDA capturing 48 of 60 divisions. TDP won 34 divisions, JSP 13 and BJP one, while YSRCP secured nine and independents three.

The mayoral selection had drawn attention as the post was allotted to TDP, though JSP leaders Bandi Ramakrishna and Kotte Venkat Rao were also aspirants. With the post reserved for a BC woman, TDP chose Abeeda, a Muslim woman candidate.

The choice initially caused reservations among sections of the cadre, but alliance leaders later rallied behind her. Minister Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasowry, RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and other leaders campaigned extensively. Abeeda’s husband Haseem Baig’s favourable image among sections including different religious communities was also seen as an advantage.