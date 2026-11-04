ULB polls: NDA registers landslide victory in North Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a sweeping victory in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Second Ordinary Elections, winning 98 of the 120 wards.

The TDP emerged as the single largest party with 64 wards, while its alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won 26 and eight wards respectively.

The elections, held on November 1, recorded 56.32 per cent polling, with 10,35,154 of the 18,37,901 registered voters exercising their franchise.

The results, declared on Tuesday, saw the TDP secure the Mayor’s post, with its candidate Mukka Sravani winning the mayoral contest.

The victory marked a major setback for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which was reduced to 13 wards against the 59 it had won in the previous term. Independents secured eight wards, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one.

Celebrations broke out among the alliance partners following the announcement of the results.

The TDP, JSP and BJP workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets in several parts of the city.

Party workers also celebrated Sravani’s victory as Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Speaking after her victory, Sravani thanked the alliance leaders, party workers and people of Visakhapatnam for their support.

She said the results had demonstrated that Visakhapatnam remained a stronghold of the TDP. She added that the majority had increased her responsibility towards the city.

In the ward-wise results, TDP candidate Vishwanathula Sushna Dinakar registered a landslide victory in Ward 82 under the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, YSRCP candidate Komati Srinivasa Rao won Ward 99 under the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency by a margin of 3,442 votes against his nearest rival, the TDP candidate. Party leaders celebrated his victory.

The BJP won eight of the 11 wards it contested as part of the alliance in the elections held on November 1.